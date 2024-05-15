Giants sign Darius Muasau to rookie contract

The New York Giants continued getting their 2024 NFL draft class under contract on Wednesday, signing sixth-round linebacker Darius Muasau to his rookie deal.

Muasau joins wide receiver Malik Nabers, running back Tyrone Tracy, and Andru Phillips as those who have signed.

The 6-foot, 225-pound Muasau joins the Giants as a depth linebacker and special teams player who embraces that role and prides himself on film study.

“One thing that I pride myself on is being the most instinctive and smartest player on the field every time I step on the field. I love to watch film. That’s what I do,” he said after the 2024 NFL draft.

“I spend most of my days in the film room and also on the field but mostly in the film room breaking down film, knowing tendencies, and little details of the offense and I feel that’s what I do best. That’s why I’m headed to New York, and I’m just ready to showcase my abilities there.”

With Muasau now under contract, the only remaining members of the rookie class without a deal are safety Tyler Nubin and tight end Theo Johnson.

More to come…

