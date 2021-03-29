Giants to sign Danny Shelton: 4 things to know

The New York Giants signed veteran free agent defensive lineman Danny Shelton on Monday to help fill the void created by the departure of of Dalvin Tomlinson via free agency earlier this month.

Here are four things to know about Shelton

Was a first round pick

Shelton was the 12th overall selection in the 2015 NFL draft out of Washington by the Cleveland Browns. The Giants had the ninth pick that year and selected Miami offensive tackle Ereck Flowers. Whoops.

Honoring No. 55

Shelton is half Samoan, half Peruvian and one of his idols was Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau, who was also of Samoan descent. In Shelton's second season, he changed his uniform number from No. 71 to No. 55 in honor of Seau and his bother, Shennan, who was killed in a gun battle in 2011. Shelton probably won't get either one of those numbers here with the Giants. No. 71 has been Will Henrnadez' for three years while No. 55 was snatched up by another free agent, linebacker Reggie Ragland.

Bill Belichick traded for him

In March of 2018 after three seasons in Cleveland, Shelton was traded to the New England Patriots along with a 2018 fifth-round draft pick for a 2019 third-rounder. They declined his fifth-year contract option but re-signed him as a free agent in 2019. Shelton was a member of the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII championship team. Giants head coach Joe Judge was a member of the Patriots' staff during Shelton's two seasons.

One year in Detroit

Shelton became a free agent in March of 2020 and signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Detroit. He started 12 games and played on 60 percent of the defensive snaps. He missed four games due to a knee injury and was was released after the season. Current Giants senior personnel executive, Kyle O’Brien, served as the Lions' vice president of player personnel during Shelton's one season in Detroit.

