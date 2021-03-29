Danny Shelton‘s visit with the Giants apparently went well.

Just hours after Shelton’s visit with the Giants was reported, he and the team agreed to a one-year contract.

The 6-foot-2, 345-pound Shelton started 12 games at defensive tackle for the Lions last year. Prior to that he spent two years with the Patriots and three with the Browns.

The Giants had been looking to bolster the defensive tackle position after Dalvin Tomlinson left to sign with the Vikings.

Giants sign Danny Shelton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk