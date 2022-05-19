Giants sign Cordale Flott

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Giants got another member of their draft class under contract on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Cordale Flott. The third-round pick agreed to a four-year deal with the team.

Flott was a two-year starter at LSU and saw time at various spots in the secondary last season because of injuries to other Tigers. He had 40 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception, and a forced fumble last season.

The Giants recently released James Bradberry, which opens up a lot of playing time at corner this season. Flott shouldn’t be short on chances to win a good share of it.

Flott is the seventh member of the Giants’ class to sign. Four more picks remain unsigned.

Giants sign Cordale Flott originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories