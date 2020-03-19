Daniel Jones has a new backup.

The Giants have signed quarterback Colt McCoy, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

McCoy will serve as the second-stringer and veteran mentor to Jones, who became the Giants’ starter as a rookie last season while the Giants said goodbye to Eli Manning. With McCoy, the Giants have a quarterback who has shown some capability but won’t be any threat to beat out Jones for the starting job.

The 33-year-old McCoy started one game for Washington last season and did not play well. He’s been in the league since the Browns drafted him in 2010 and has mostly been a backup, pressed into duty only when a starter gets hurt. The Giants will hope McCoy spends the season on the sideline holding a clipboard, but that he’s ready to play if an injury to Jones makes it necessary.

Giants sign Colt McCoy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk