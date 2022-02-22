Tight end Chris Myarick spent almost all of last season with the Giants and he’ll be back with them this offseason.

Myarick’s agents announced that he has signed a contract to join the team’s 90-man roster. Myarick signed to the Giants practice squad in September after being cut by the Dolphins and remained with the team until getting cut in early January. He closed out the season on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Myarick played eight games and made three starts with the Giants. He caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown. Myarick also played in three games for the Dolphins in 2020.

Evan Engram is set for free agency next month, which leaves Kyle Rudolph as the most experienced tight end under contract for the NFC East club.

Giants sign Chris Myarick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk