Giants sign CB Tre Herndon, who had been participating in minicamp on tryout basis

The Giants added some depth at the cornerback position on Wednesday afternoon, signing veteran Tre Herndon.

The 28-year-old had been participating in Giants minicamp on a tryout basis, and apparently had made some standout plays, including a pick-six off of Tommy DeVito on Wednesday.

Herndon broke into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2018, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Detroit native worked his way up from undrafted free agent to the starting lineup by his second season.

In all, Herndon played 83 games for the Jaguars, making 34 starts while intercepting three passes, breaking up 32 passes, and forcing two fumbles.

With Adoree’ Jackson currently a free agent, the Giants have a very young group of cornerbacks, led by second-year rising star Deonte Banks. If nothing else, Herndon should provide a veteran presence in the cornerbacks room.