Giants to sign CB Ryan Lewis to active roster

The New York Giants are signing cornerback Ryan Lewis to the active roster from the practice squad, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Lewis has been on the Giants practice squad to begin the season but was elevated to the active roster for the 17-13 loss in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. He didn’t log a snap in the loss.

Lewis has experience working with Giants new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham from their time with the Dolphins in 2019.

Lewis will likely be an addition of depth for the secondary and on special teams. James Bradburry led the way playing 100% of the snaps in Week 2 followed by Issac Yiadom (55%), Corey Ballentine (45%) and Darnay Holmes (38%).

The Giants are back home hosting the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in Week 3 so we will get an idea of what type of role Lewis will have then.