Giants sign CB Madre Harper off Raiders practice squad

Even with no preseason this year, the Giants saw enough of CB Madre Harper to steal him away from the Raiders. The undrafted rookie has been signed by the Giants off the Raiders practice squad according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

#Giants are signing DB Madre Harper off the #Raiders’ practice squad, source says. They gave the undrafted free agent rookie a signing bonus to entice him to leave Vegas. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2020





Harper was one of only a handful of undrafted rookies the Raiders brought into camp and he played well enough to stick around on the practice squad.

The Oklahoma State alum played in just seven games over two years for the Cowboys, putting up no interceptions, no pass breakups, and just 10 combined tackles.

Today the Raiders lost rookie first-round pick Damon Arnette for what looks like a month after he aggravated his thumb injury against the Patriots. It’s possible Harper could’ve gotten the call up to replace him, but with him signed away, the only other practice squad cornerback who could see an elevation is 2019 undrafted standout Dylan Mabin.

