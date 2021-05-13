Giants sign Azeez Ojulari, two other draft picks

The New York Giants officially announced the signing of three 2021 NFL draft picks on Thursday evening, including that of second-round pick Azeez Ojulari.

In addition to Ojulari, the Giants also signed running back Gary Brightwell and cornerback Rodarius Williams, both of whom were sixth-round picks.

The Giants also announced the signings of three undrafted rookie free agents — Florida offensive lineman Brett Heggie, Baylor offensive lineman Jake Burton and Georgia Southern defensive end Raymond Johnson III.

Three of New York’s six draft picks remain unsigned. They are first-round wide receiver Kadrious Toney, third-round cornerback Aaron Robinson and fourth-round edge rusher Elerson Smith.

The team’s three-day rookie minicamp will begin on Friday and run through Sunday, and full attendance is expected (22 total players).