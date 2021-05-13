Giants sign Azeez Ojulari, two other draft picks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Benton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants officially announced the signing of three 2021 NFL draft picks on Thursday evening, including that of second-round pick Azeez Ojulari.

In addition to Ojulari, the Giants also signed running back Gary Brightwell and cornerback Rodarius Williams, both of whom were sixth-round picks.

The Giants also announced the signings of three undrafted rookie free agents — Florida offensive lineman Brett Heggie, Baylor offensive lineman Jake Burton and Georgia Southern defensive end Raymond Johnson III.

Three of New York’s six draft picks remain unsigned. They are first-round wide receiver Kadrious Toney, third-round cornerback Aaron Robinson and fourth-round edge rusher Elerson Smith.

The team’s three-day rookie minicamp will begin on Friday and run through Sunday, and full attendance is expected (22 total players).

Recommended Stories

  • Colts to sign K Eddy Pineiro

    Colts add some kicking competition.

  • Matt Nagy won’t be on field for Bears’ rookie minicamp after close COVID contact

    Bears coach Matt Nagy will not be on the field when rookies in Chicago open their minicamp tomorrow. Nagy is a high-risk close contact for a family member who tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. As a result, he’ll participate virtually while the rookies are on the field. Team meetings are [more]

  • Eddy Piñeiro signs with Indianapolis

    Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Former Florida Gators kicker Eddy Pineiro is heading to Indianapolis. Pineiro declared early prior to the 2018 NFL Draft but went undrafted. He signed a free agent contract with the Oakland Raiders, who had selected Florida punter Johnny Townsend in the same draft.

  • Cowboys agree to terms with draft choices Israel Mukuamu, Matt Farniok

    The Cowboys have agreed to terms with a pair of draft picks, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu and Nebraska interior offensive lineman Matt Farniok are in the fold. The Cowboys drafted 11 players and signed 13 undrafted free agents. Mukuamu will begin his career at safety [more]

  • NFL rumors: Patriots worked out former Bengals offensive lineman

    The New England Patriots are keeping tabs on a few veteran NFL free agents, including former Bengals offensive lineman Alex Redmond.

  • Ravens officially sign nine undrafted rookie free agents

    The Baltimore Ravens have been great at finding undrafted free agents who can make an impact. The team signed nine to their team on Thursday

  • 49ers sign four more draft picks

    Second-round guard Aaron Banks wasn’t the only 49ers draft pick to reach agreement on his first NFL contract on Thursday. The team announced that four others have also signed their four-year deals. Fifth-round offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, fifth-round defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, fifth-round safety Talanoa Hufanga, and sixth-round running back Elijah Mitchell also signed with [more]

  • Aaron Jones doesn’t know much about Aaron Rodgers’ situation

    At a time when plenty of former and current Packers players seem to know a little something about what’s going on with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones doesn’t know anything — and he doesn’t want to. “I’m just sitting back,” Jones told Rich Eisen on Thursday. “I mean, I see what everybody else [more]

  • Pride a driving force for heavyweight legends in 'Once There Were Giants' excerpt

    Pride? It was the amazing emotional glue that held this whole generation of heavyweights in its grasp and formed an unbreakable fraternal tie among them, which lasted long after they quit the ring.

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Clippers look to clean up the little things vs. Knicks

    Taking care of the little things has become a point of emphasis for Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue as his club enters the final week of the regular season. And it will certainly be watched closely during Sunday's home contest against the New York Knicks. "We've been messing around too much," Lue said.

  • Soccer-Champions Inter see off Roma to stretch unbeaten run

    MILAN, Italy (Reuters) -Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play. Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.

  • The Big 3: Hall of Fame night awaits Duncan, Garnett, Bryant

    Such was the star power that Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett carried throughout their careers and still possess, all of them now five years removed from their final games as NBA greats. Each was an NBA champion, an MVP, an Olympic gold medalist, annual locks for All-Star and All-Defensive teams. ''I like to think that all three of us pushed each other to be the best that we could be,'' Garnett said last year, shortly after learning that he was part of the same class with Bryant and Duncan.

  • Game Recap: Heat 129, Celtics 121

    The Heat have officially clinched a spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs as they defeated the Celtics, 129-121, sweeping their two-game back-to-back series. Tyler Herro recorded 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3pt FG) and 11 rebounds for the Heat, while Bam Adebayo added 22 points (10-15 FG), seven rebounds and five assists in the victory. Kemba Walker led all scorers with a season-high 36 points, along with seven rebounds and four assists for the Celtics in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 38-31 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 35-34.

  • NASCAR will no longer require drivers and teams to wear masks outside

    The requirement has been in place since NASCAR resumed racing in May of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Dave Kaval says Athletics won't sell, in contact with five cities

    The A's already are in talks with five markets outside of Oakland.

  • Jerry West offended after not making Jeanie Buss' list of top-5 Lakers

    Jerry West played 14 seasons with the Lakers and was an All-Star every single year.

  • 'Should probably have poured it down the sink': Legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas defends Bob Baffert

    Veteran trainer D. Wayne Lukas defends Bob Baffert, while others wonder if he's given preferential treatment.

  • Former NFL linebacker says he’d ‘throw around’ Tebow as a tight end

    Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich said he would throw Tebow around at tight end now despite being four years removed from playing.

  • Tim Tebow at TE? Four ex-NFL tight ends, including three Hall of Famers, weigh in

    Four former NFL tight ends, including three Hall of Famers, tell USA TODAY Sports what they think of Tim Tebow’s expected comeback with the Jaguars.