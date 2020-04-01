Giants sign another long snapper, add Casey Kreiter

The Giants had the same long snapper for 13 years, now they have two different guys at that position.

According to Ralph Vaccniano of SNY, the Giants have signed long snapper Casey Kreiter.

Kreiter spent the last four years with the Broncos, and went to the Pro Bowl last year. He went to camp with the Cowboys twice, when now-Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was head coach, but never made the team.

The Giants have said goodbye to longtime snapper Zak DeOssie, who had played 199 games for them prior to going on injured reserve last season. He was the second-longest-tenured player on the team at the time behind Eli Manning, who is also gone.

They had Colin Holba finish out the season for DeOssie, and he remains on the roster.

