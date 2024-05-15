Giants sign Andru Phillips to rookie contract

The New York Giants continued getting their 2024 NFL draft class under contract this week, signing third-round cornerback Andru Phillips to his rookie deal.

Phillips joins wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy as those who have signed.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Phillips is expected to come in and play nickel corner — his preference — while Cor’Dale Flott shifts to the outside.

“I can play both, but preferably the nickel position,” he told reporters during rookie minicamp. “When I went to Kentucky, I always wanted to play nickel the whole time. I didn’t really get an opportunity until my junior year.

“Once I got the opportunity I kind of like — I embodied it. I felt like it’s who I was. That’s what I did best, so I went all in on it. It carried over here, so I’m out here playing nickel now.”

Art Stapleton of USA TODAY reports that Phillips’ rookie contract is for four years and worth $5.995 million.

With Phillips now under contract, the only remaining members of the rookie class without a deal are safety Tyler Nubin, tight end Theo Johnson, and linebacker Darius Muasau.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire