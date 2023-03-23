The Giants have added free agent tight end Tommy Sweeney, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have familiarity with Sweeney from their time together in Buffalo.

Sweeney spent four seasons with the Bills, appearing in 24 games with four starts. He totaled 18 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Sweeney, a seventh-round pick of the Bills in 2019, sat out the 2020 pandemic season after being diagnosed with myocarditis.

The Giants used Chris Myarick, Tanner Hudson and Nick Vannett as blocking tight ends last season. Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger will get most of the playing time at the position if they stay healthy.

The Giants also have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback Amani Oruwariye, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports.

Oruwariye spent four seasons with the Lions after the team selected him in the fifth round in 2019. He played 53 games in four seasons with 36 starts.

In 2021, Oruwariye had six interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

The Giants have question marks at the position outside of Adoree' Jackson.

Giants sign Amani Oruwariye, Tommy Sweeney originally appeared on Pro Football Talk