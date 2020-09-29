Giants sign Alfred Morris, Clayton Thorson to practice squad

A pair of players from NFC East teams are set to join the Giants. Running back Alfred Morris and quarterback Clayton Thorson signed to the practice squad, the Giants announced Tuesday.

To make room, the Giants terminate a couple of practice squad players. Quarterback Cooper Rush and running back Rod Smith were the casualties.

Morris, 31, was a division opponent with the Washington Football Team (2012-15) and Dallas Cowboys (2016-17). Starting 69 of 92 games with both teams, Morris took 1,262 carries for 5,503 yards (4.4 average) and 32 touchdowns, highlighted by two Pro Bowl seasons in Washington from 2013-14.

The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Morris most recently recorded one-year stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals from 2018-19. In 13 games (one start), including 12 with the Cardinals, Morris attempted 112 rushes for 432 yards (3.9 average) and two touchdowns.

Morris saw a second stint with the Cowboys in 2019 from July 29 to Sept. 7, amid a holdout by running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys released Morris once Elliott's contract situation was resolved.

He signed his subsequent deal Oct. 22, 2019, with the Cardinals but got released 10 days later. Morris played one game in Arizona, taking one carry for four yards.

Thorson, meanwhile, is in his second NFL year. The Philadelphia Eagles selected him from Northwestern with the No. 167 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Thorson, however, did not make the Eagles' final roster for 2019 and got cut Aug. 31, 2019. The Cowboys signed Thorson to their practice squad Sept. 1, 2019. They signed Thorson to a reserve/future contract Dec. 31, 2019, but waived him Sept. 2.

With the Wildcats in 53 games from 2014-18, Thorson went 36-17. He completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 10,731 yards and 61 touchdowns to 45 interceptions.

For both players, there is a sense of familiarity coming from the Cowboys. Giants first-year offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was the head coach in Dallas from 2011-19.