Giants sign 11 undrafted free agents

The Giants announced the signing of 11 undrafted free agents on Thursday and one member of the group has a familiar name to football fans from the 1980s and 1990s.

Defensive lineman Christopher Hinton is the son of Chris Hinton, who spent more than a decade as a starting tackle for the Colts, Falcons and Vikings. He was also part of one of a famous trade as the Broncos sent Hinton, who was drafted fourth overall in 1983, to the Colts as part of the package they used to acquire John Elway.

The younger Hinton had 55 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in 22 games for Michigan.

The Giants also signed Nebraska tight end Austin Allen, Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker, South Carolina defensive lineman Jabari Ellis, LSU cornerback Darren Evans, Florida Atlantic cornerback Zyon Gilbert, Oklahoma fullback Jeremiah Hall, Maine tight end Andre Miller, Kansas State offensive lineman Josh Rivas, San Diego State safety Trenton Thompson, and Florida defensive tackle Antonio Valentino.

