Giants sign 11 players to Reserve/Futures contracts
The New York Giants began their offseason personnel work on Sunday as players packed up their lockers.
The team announced the signing of 11 players to reserve/futures contracts. All 11 finished the season on the Giants’ practice squad or had been with the team at some point in 2022.
The 11 players are as follows:
DT Vernon Butler
RB Jashaun Corbin
OT Korey Cunningham
DB Zyon Gilbert
OT Devery Hamilton
WR Jaydon Mickens
WR Dre Miller
WR Kalil Pimpleton
WR Makai Polk
DB Trenton Thompson
TE Chris Myarick
The Giants had also previously signed offensive lineman Solomon Kindley to a reserve/futures deal, bringing the total of players to 12.
It’s likely that the Giants add a few more players on reserve/futures contracts in the coming days.
