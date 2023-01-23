Giants sign 11 players to Reserve/Futures contracts

The New York Giants began their offseason personnel work on Sunday as players packed up their lockers.

The team announced the signing of 11 players to reserve/futures contracts. All 11 finished the season on the Giants’ practice squad or had been with the team at some point in 2022.

The 11 players are as follows:

DT Vernon Butler

RB Jashaun Corbin

OT Korey Cunningham

DB Zyon Gilbert

OT Devery Hamilton

WR Jaydon Mickens

WR Dre Miller

WR Kalil Pimpleton

WR Makai Polk

DB Trenton Thompson

TE Chris Myarick

The Giants had also previously signed offensive lineman Solomon Kindley to a reserve/futures deal, bringing the total of players to 12.

It’s likely that the Giants add a few more players on reserve/futures contracts in the coming days.

