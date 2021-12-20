Giants shutting Daniel Jones down for rest of 2021 NFL season

Daniel Jones about to release throw white jersey October 2021

The Giants are shutting Daniel Jones down for the remainder of the season due to his neck injury, the team announced Monday.



There are three games remaining in the regular season for the 4-10 Giants.

Said the team in a statement after placing Jones on IR:

"Over the course of the past few weeks, Daniel has been examined by Dr. Frank Cammisa of Hospital for Special Surgery and Dr. Robert Watkins of the Marina Spine Center at Marina Del Rey Hospital. Our medical team has continued to consult with Dr. Cammisa and Dr. Watkins regarding Daniel's condition and symptoms, and at this point, Daniel has not been cleared for contact. We felt the prudent decision was to place Daniel on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. With continued rest and treatment, we expect a full recovery."



Jones suffered his neck injury in the Giants' victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28, had missed Big Blue's last three games, and will now miss their final three.



Throughout the process, the Giants had never offered a timetable for Jones' return, though he continued to practice without contact on a limited basis.

New York had been turning to Mike Glennon in Jones' absence, but after a dismal performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Glennon was lifted at the end of the game for Jake Fromm.

Jones, in his third professional season, had an up-and-down year behind the Giants' porous offensive line and without many of the Giants' key wide receivers at his disposal for large swaths of the campaign.

In 11 games, Jones completed 232 of 361 passes (64.3 percent) for 2,428 yards, throwing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

On the ground, Jones rushed 62 times for 298 yards and two touchdowns, fumbling seven times.