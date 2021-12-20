Giants shut down QB Daniel Jones for rest of season due to neck injury

Daniel Jones' third NFL season is officially over.

The uncertainty regarding his future remains, perhaps in spite of the sentiment from those who support him as the franchise's starting quarterback.

The New York Giants have decided to shut down Jones for the final three games of the year, placing him on injured reserve because of the neck injury that has sidelined him for the last three games.

Giants coach Joe Judge revealed Monday in a conference call that the various doctors who have evaluated Jones over the last three weeks have seen progress, just not enough to put him back on the field.

And with where the Giants are at this stage of the season, with a 4-10 record and just only three games left, the decision was made to take a potential comeback out of the equation, turning the page toward Jones' return to action in 2022.

"At this point, Daniel has not been cleared for contact," Giants senior vice president of medical services Ronnie Barnes said in a statement. "We felt the prudent decision was to place Daniel on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. With continued rest and treatment, we expect a full recovery."

Surgery is not considered an option for Jones, Judge said, and the Giants believe he will not have long-term effects from the injury once healed.

The Giants must make a decision on Jones' fully guaranteed fifth-year option worth an estimated $21.369 million by May 3. He is currently under contract through next season.

Jones played in 11 games and threw for 2,427 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He completed 64.3% of his passes and finished with an overall quarterback rating of 84.8. The 2019 No. 6 overall draft pick also rushed for 298 yards and a pair of scores.

"Daniel is a very talented quarterback, very hard working and a good leader for us," Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas said. "It sucks not being able to finish out the season with him, but definitely you want him to take his health seriously and make sure he’s 100 percent before he steps back on the field."

As far as whether Jake Fromm would replace Mike Glennon at quarterback for the Giants' game against the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia, Judge said he would see how both players responded in practice and then make a determination.

Glennon struggled mightily in Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Cowboys with three interceptions, and Fromm provided a spark in his first action as a professional, driving the Giants' offense down to the Cowboys' 9-yard line in the waning moments before the possession stalled.

Fromm connected twice with Kenny Golladay on that drive, and attacked downfield more in his one opportunity than Glennon did in three previous starts in Jones' absence.

"The play is called, you get a certain look, and you say, ‘Hey, let's go give our guy a chance,'" Fromm said. "Kenny did a great job of going up and making a play. That's what you've got to do, you've got to give playmakers the ball."

Daniel Jones: Giants shut down starting QB due to neck injury