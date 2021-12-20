Giants shut down Daniel Jones for the season but who will start vs. Eagles?

Giants shut down Daniel Jones for the season but who starts vs. Eagles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The worst quarterback to beat the Eagles this year won’t have a chance to do it again.

The Giants placed Daniel Jones on season-ending Injured Reserve Monday, ending his season after 11 games. Jones suffered a neck injury in the Giants’ 13-7 win over the Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 28 and hasn’t played since, although he has been limited in practice throughout his layoff.

Jones, in his third season since the Giants made him the third pick in 2019, went 4-7 this year and is 12-25 as a starter in his three-year career.

Jones is 2-2 with four touchdowns and two interceptions in four career starts against the Eagles.

The Eagles-Giants rematch is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Linc, five days after the Eagles face Washington in the postponed game on Tuesday evening.

Going on IR will prevent Jones from trying to become the first Giants quarterback in 14 years to beat the Eagles twice in a season. The last to do it was Eli Manning in 2007.

With Jones sidelined, the Giants could go with either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm against the Eagles on Sunday.

Glennon, now with his sixth team in the last six years, has started the last three games for the Giants, completing 54 percent of his passes with three TDs and seven interceptions and a 53.5 passer rating, lowest in the NFL among QBs who’ve thrown at least 100 passes.

The Eagles beat Glennon in 2013 when he was with the Buccaneers. That was Nick Foles’ first start of the season following Michael Vick’s hamstring injury, and he threw three TDs and no INTs on the way to his record-setting Pro Bowl season.

Fromm, the Bills’ 6th-round pick last year, got his first NFL action Sunday in place of Glennon in a loss to the Cowboys and went 6-for-12 for 82 yards with no TDs or INTs playing only the final drive of the game. The Giants just signed him on Dec. 1 off the Bills’ practice squad.

Safe to say Jones’ future with the Giants is up in the air. The Giants must decide by May 3 whether to exercise his fifth-year option, which would guarantee him about $21 million for 2022.

The NFC East has seen plenty of quarterback turnover this year.

Dak Prescott missed two games with a calf injury, Washington opening-day QB Ryan Fitzpatrick lasted only one game after suffering a hip injury on opening day, and Eagles opening-day QB Jalen Hurts missed the Jets game with an ankle injury. He’s expected back Tuesday.