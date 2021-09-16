Giants to shift Nick Gates to guard, play newly acquired Billy Price at center vs. Washington

Bengals C Billy Price

The Giants are making an offensive line shift ahead of their Thursday Night matchup with the Washington Football Team.

The always-versatile Nick Gates will be shifting to left guard after it was announced Shane Lemieux will be unavailable for the Giants this week.

And filling Gates' role at center will be Billy Price, whom the Giants traded for at the end of the training camp, sending B.J. Hill to the Cincinnati Bengals for the former first-rounder.

The Giants realized they needed better O-line depth and went after Price, though he didn't have the best of times as a Bengal. He was taken 21st overall in the 2018 draft, but he hasn't panned out in the league yet.

In 2020, Pro Football Focus had a 29.4 pass-block grade (138 snaps) for him along with a 68.2 run-block grade (70 snaps).

And while those numbers aren't too pleasant, Price has to go against Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne up the middle for Washington's defensive line... in his first game as a Giant.

So, while that is a tough task to handle, the Giants really have no choice but to shake things up. Price will be thrown right into the fire.