Giants’ Shea Tierney will interview for Buccaneers’ OC job

Dan Benton
·1 min read

New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney will interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report news on the interview.

More coming…

