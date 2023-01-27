Giants’ Shea Tierney will interview for Buccaneers’ OC job

New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney will interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report news on the interview.

#Giants QB coach Shea Tierney will interview with the #Buccaneers for their vacant OC position, sources say. Tierney has worked closely with HC Brian Daboll with Alabama, the #Bills and NYG, and the development of Daniel Jones this past season has been noticed around the league. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 27, 2023

More coming…

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire