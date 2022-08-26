Giants’ Shane Lemieux likely out Week 1, won’t return ‘anytime soon’

New York Giants left guard Shane Lemieux, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury, is not expected to return “anytime soon.” And he will almost certainly miss a Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on September 11.

“Don’t expect him anytime soon,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday.

Lemieux suffered his injury during the team’s first preseason game against the New England Patriots back on August 11. Although he stayed in for that series, he has not practiced or played since.

That, of course, is unfortunate news for the Giants, who have high expectations for the 25-year-old and hold him in high regard.

“We liked him where I came from, too, coming out in the draft. Had good conversations with Mario (Cristobal),” Daboll said in June. “He’s a tough, smart, dependable guy. Plays with a nasty edge, which you need up front. Did a really good job in the meetings that we had with him leading up to the draft when I was in Buffalo.

“He’s done a really nice job here. He’s smart. He’s what I thought he was when we evaluated him. Now when the pads get on, he’ll have an opportunity to show that.”

Retired NFL offensive lineman and current league analyst, Brian Baldinger, even likened Lemieux to a Giants great, Billy Ard.

.@Giants Shane Lemieux makes this #BigBlue offensive line better and a whole lot nastier. Reminds me of the legendary left guard from the Giants…Bill Ard. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/uOb3KFRoKG — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 5, 2022

It’s unclear who the Giants will start in place of Lemieux, but all options appear to be open. That includes Ben Bredeson, Jamil Douglas, Max Garcia or even a player not currently on the roster.

Whatever decision is ultimately made, the Giants will not feature their projected starting offensive line in Week 1 of the regular season.

