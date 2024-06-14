Giants’ Shane Bowen challenges players to earn a role, playing time

The New York Giants defense is going to look a lot different in 2024.

Wink Martindale is out as coordinator and Shane Bowen is in. There will be a different approach to things such as blitzing and press coverage. The Giants will have more of a pragmatic approach under Bowen, moving away from the chaotic ‘bring the kitchen sink’ mentality under Martindale.

Another wrinkle is that Bowen, while inheriting stars such as defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and linebacker Brian Burns, is challenging his players to earn their keep and therefore, earn playing time.

This week at the Giants’ mandatory minicamp, Bowen told reporters the expectations he has for his players.

“My expectation for all the young guys and every single guy that we have in this building, undrafted, second-round draft pick, first-round draft pick, like it doesn’t matter what you did, it matters what you do when you’re here, right?” Bowen said.

“So my expectation for them: be better than you were yesterday. When the opportunities come, make the plays. They’re going to earn their role. It ain’t on us. We’re going to coach the hell out of them and give them every opportunity they can imagine. We’re going to try to get them in the best spots that fit their skill sets. When the time comes they have to make the plays and show they deserve more.”

There won’t be a whole lot of competition for some of the starting roles. Lawrence, Burns, linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Bobby Okereke, and cornerback Deonte Banks are set in stone but there are a lot of snaps to be had this season for players who are looking to make their mark.

“It’s the NFL. Like everybody has to earn it. Go do it,” said Bowen. “There is a lot of positions within our defense right now where the competition hopefully will continue to drive that. But I want to see guys grab these opportunities and run with them.”

