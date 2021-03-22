Giants make several more coaching staff changes

The New York Giants have done some more shuffling to their assistant coaching ranks under head coach Joe Judge.

In addition, Mike Treier has gone from defensive quality control coach to the assistant defensive backs coach. Bielema was the Giants’ outside linebackers coach who left in December after accepting the head coaching job at the University of Illinois.

On offense, the Giants are led by coordinator Jason Garrett who heads a staff consisting of Burton Burns (running backs), Derek Dooley (tight ends), Freddie Kitchens (senior offensive assistant), Rob Sale (offensive line), Tyke Tolbert (wide receivers), Jerry Schuplinski (quarterbacks), Ben Wilkerson (assistant offensive line coach), Jody Wright and quality control coach Nick Williams.

On defense under coordinator Patrick Graham, there is Blevins, Treier, Kevin Sherrer (linebackers), Jerome Henderson (defensive backs), Sean Spencer (defensive line) and senior defensive assistant Jeremy Pruitt.

Special teams are led by coordinator Thomas McGaughey and assistant Tom Quinn. Amos Jones returns as the assistant coach for special projects and situations and Ryan Hollern is the chief of staff.

Pat Flaherty has also returned to the team and will work with the offense, defense and special teams.