Giants seven-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dave Gettleman gets more picks with this trade

Dave Gettleman has never traded down in the seven NFL Drafts he's been a general manager, but the sense around the NFL is that he's never been more willing to do it. That's partly due to a new philosophy in the Giants' front office and a willingness to break old habits.

But it's mostly because a unique opportunity should be there.

In some ways, the Giants are in a powerful position since they don't need a quarterback in a draft that has three who should go in the Top 10 -- maybe even the Top 5. There are several teams -- including two right below them -- who might be jockeying for position to get the quarterback they want. And the Giants could drop a few spots and still get the player they would've taken at No. 4 overall.

Because of that, they are listening. And if no one trades with the Detroit Lions at 3, the Giants could end up getting multiple offers when they are on the clock at 4. The Miami Dolphins (5) and Los Angeles Chargers (6) figure to call. Maybe the Panthers (7) and Raiders (12) will, too. And who knows? Maybe someone from way down below -- the New England Patriots at 23? -- could also try to swoop in.

Most likely, if the Giants trade down, it won't be very far, but the picks they get could turn out to be valuable. So, just to shake things up a little, here's my second shot at SNY's Giants Seven-Round Mock Draft, this time with a first-round trade:

The Deal: The Miami Dolphins trade their first-round pick (No. 5 overall), a second-round pick (56th overall) and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Giants for their first-round pick (No. 4).

The Giants don't want to drop too far, which probably will limit the bidders to the Chargers and the Dolphins. And the Dolphins simply have more ammunition -- 14 picks this year, nine next year, and 11 of those total in the first three rounds.

How much will they give up to move up one spot to get Alabama QB Tua Tagolvailoa before anyone else does? The blueprint for this deal is the three second-round picks the Jets gave up to move from 6 to 3 for Sam Darnold in 2018 -- basically, the Giants have to insist on a second-round pick, plus.

In this case, the Giants get the lower of the Dolphins' two second-rounders, plus a future pick that could be near the top of the fourth round in 2021. The price would obviously be higher if the Chargers make a serious bid, but they may be content to sit and wait and take Oregon QB Justin Herbert.

First round (5th overall in trade from Miami Dolphins) - Alabama OT Jedrick Wills

Keeping the focus on offensive linemen, which still seems like the way the Giants will go at 4, many scouts think Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Louisville's Mekhi Becton and Alabama's Jedrick Wills are interchangeable and the order is a matter of preference. All figure to be Top 10 picks.

And while Becton has the size advantage and Wirfs is the most athletic, the 6-4, 312-pound Wills might be the most pro-ready and could step in immediately as the Giants' starting right tackle. He also comes with the strong recommendation of Alabama coach Nick Saban, and don't underestimate the connection between Saban and new Giants coach Joe Judge. Saban's recommendation could have a lot of sway.

The Giants do still love Wirfs, and Becton's size will be enticing. But Wills will be in that conversation if they pick an offensive lineman in the first round, and he definitely can't be ruled out.

Second round (36th overall) - LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry

There are some who believe the 6-3, 312-pounder is the best center prospect in the draft, and if either he or Michigan's Cesar Ruiz are still on the board, it's hard to see how the Giants could pass them up. They need a center, especially with Jon Halapio's return from a torn Achilles uncertain. Even if he does recover in time for the season and to challenge Spencer Pulley, the Giants still need a long-term option at the position.

Cushenberry has the size, power, and tools to compete to be a Day 1 starter. He can also move over to guard, if needed.

Second round (56th overall, in trade from Miami Dolphins) - California S Ashtyn Davis

A standout track athlete with terrific size (6-1, 202) and speed. He's considered a bit of a raw prospect, but that closing burst gives him tons of potential. It also makes him a possible cornerback down the road, too.

If he can hone his instincts, he could be the ball-hawking safety the Giants want next to Jabrill Peppers. And for now, he can line up all over the defensive backfield as a roving playmaker for new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to use.

Third round (99th overall) - Tennessee DE/LB Darrell Taylor

He has everything scouts want in an edge rusher -- size (6-4, 267), strength, speed and all the other measurables. He just hasn't quite developed them all yet. Scouts say he can get blocked too easily and hasn't learned how to shed them well enough to continue to play.

That can be taught, though. And he did have 16.5 sacks in the SEC over the last two seasons (including 8.5 last year). The Giants certainly could use an edge rusher with production like that and a high ceiling.

Fourth round (110th overall) - Notre Dame CB Troy Pride Jr.

Another standout track athlete, he's got 4.4 speed and good-enough size (5-11, 193) and he started the last two years of his four-year career for the Irish. He has had some trouble on deep passes, according to scouts, but he's got more than enough speed to make up for his early mistakes. With a little refinement, he also has the quickness to handle the slot spot, too.

The Giants invested heavily in James Bradberry in free agency and took DeAndre Baker in the first round last year. But no one is sold on Sam Beal as the third corner, so they will bring in competition for him at some point in this draft.

Fifth round (150th overall) - LSU G Damien Lewis

He's a big (6-2, 327) road-grader who's got serious power he can bring to the interior line. But his pass blocking is a major question mark, which could slow his development. He's not going to help out as a pulling guard, and he'll be a liability at first against quicker defensive tackles. But he definitely fits the "Hog Mollie" profile and gives the Giants a young guard to develop for long-term depth, maybe more.

Sixth round (183rd overall) - Nebraska DT Khalil Davis

This may not be a position of need, but with Dalvin Tomlinson heading into the final year of his contract, it won't hurt to have some depth and a potential replacement ready. At 6-1, 308, he still needs to build up his body and strength to really handling the pounding inside of an NFL line. But he has great speed (4.74) and can be explosive off the ball and when moving into space.

His eight sacks last season show he can be a disruptive force in the middle, which will only help players like Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams get more one-on-one situations.

Seventh round (218th overall) - Michigan G Michael Onwenu

After ignoring his beloved Hog Mollies in his first two drafts for the Giants, Gettleman is going all-in this time around. Yes, this would be the fourth in 11 picks, but take a look at the depth chart. The Giants need young linemen. Bring them in, let them compete for roster spots, and maybe stash a few on the practice squad for the future.

The 6-3, 344-pound Onwenu is strong enough to fight for a roster spot, but may need a year of development, especially when it comes to keeping his weight down. If he can do that, he can be a good backup in the future, or possibly more.

Seventh round (238th overall) - Louisiana-Lafayette RB Raymond Calais

If somehow this speedy, 5-8, 188-pounder is still here, it seems like an easy pick -- especially for Judge, coming from a Patriots team that made a great living using a healthy rotation of running backs. Saquon Barkley can still be the workhorse, but Calais can use his 4.4 speed on returns and learn from Dion Lewis for a year. Then, he can take over as the slashing, change-of-pace back that adds a new element to the Giants' attack.

Seventh round (247th overall) - Michigan State WR Cody White

The Giants generally have a small receiving corps, and the 6-3, 217-pound White would certainly bring some size. He has OK speed, but only decent production and probably needs to learn some skills to get open consistently in the NFL. With a good summer, he'd have a chance to compete for a fourth- or fifth-receiver role on the Giants. More likely, he'd be a good practice squad candidate.

Seventh round (255th overall) - Iowa QB Nate Stanley

It's not clear if the Giants plan to keep both Colt McCoy and Alex Tanney as backups to Daniel Jones, or if they'll just let them battle it out for the No. 2 job and release the other. It's also not clear if Judge subscribes to the theory that every team should always have a developmental quarterback on his roster.

But if he does, the 6-4, 235-pound Stanley fits that description. He doesn't have the accuracy or mobility to make it as an immediate starter, but some scouts think he could end up a decent backup down the road.