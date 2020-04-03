Giants seven-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Plenty of intriguing options with fourth pick

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Giants filled a lot of holes in free agency, but purposely weren't really big spenders. That's because GM Dave Gettleman's intention has always been to rebuild his team through the draft.

And with 10 picks over three days, beginning on April 23, he'll have plenty of chances to do it.

So with a month to go, here's one look at how those picks might go in SNY's first Giants seven-round Mock Draft:

First round (4th overall) - Louisville OT Mekhi Becton

Yes, if Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons is still available he'll get strong consideration. And yes, so will Iowa's freakishly athletic tackle Tristan Wirfs. But yes, when you're talking about offensive linemen, size does matter. And Becton is 6-7, 364.

The fact that he ran a 5.1 in the 40 at that size is remarkable.

He's got an extra two inches and 44 pounds on Wirfs, and if the Giants believe Becton is good enough and will hold up to the rigors of the NFL, and disciplined enough to keep his weight manageable, that will be hard to pass up. He could be an immediate starter on the right side (where he'd have to beat out Cam Fleming), and could move to the left in 2021 when Nate Solder is gone.

Previous selection: Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs

Second round (36th overall) - Alabama S Xavier McKinney

It will be tempting to reach for an edge-rusher here, though most of the ones worthy of this pick will already be gone. It would also be prudent to double-up on offensive linemen, perhaps taking a center like Michigan's Cesar Ruiz. But in terms of sheer value, it could be hard to pass on the best safety in the draft.

And yes, safeties tend to slip (see: Landon Collins, 2015)

McKinney could be an immediate starter (and key piece of the future) next to Jabrill Peppers, and would allow Julian Love to develop as the third safety. The 6-foot, 201-pounder has the strength to play near the line and the speed to play in coverage. He's good, too, at covering tight ends - something the Giants desperately need.

Previous selection: Michigan C Cesar Ruiz

Third round (99th overall) - Temple C Matt Hennessy

The Giants were looking in the bargain bin for centers in free agency, but ultimately came up empty. And given their current state at that position, they really need to find one on the first two days of the draft. Spencer Pulley is their current starter, but their best option might be Jon Halapio, and his status is unknown after tearing his Achilles late last year.

Hennessy could be an ideal fit. The brother of the Jets' long-snapper is 6-4, 307 and his technique is said to be excellent and he impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl. He may need to add some bulk and could use a year of development, which he can get behind Pulley.

Previous selection: Georgia S J.R. Reed

Fourth round (110th overall) - Syracuse LB/DE Alton Robinson

With no impact pass-rusher to be found after the first round, the Giants' best bet is to bring in players with potential to compete. And the 6-3, 264-pound Robinson, who is considered the best defensive player to come out of Syracuse since Chandler Jones in 2012, has plenty of potential. He was one of the fastest defensive linemen at the combine (4.69). There's some concern about his drop in sack production (4 in 2019 after getting 10 the year before), but the Orange defense was a mess last season. There could be a lot of upside if he learns a few moves.

Fifth round (150th overall) - Alabama LB Anfernee Jennings

Don't underestimate the connection between Giants coach Joe Judge and Alabama coach Nick Saban, and don't be surprised if multiple Tide players head to New York. The 6-2, 256-pound Jennings is probably better as a run-stopper than a pass-rusher, but he has the versatility to play inside or out. He's recovering from a knee injury, which is a concern considering medical information could be sparse, but he did participate in the Senior Bowl (not the combine, though). He was a team captain at 'Bama too, which could sway Judge.

Sixth round (183rd overall) - Michigan CB Lavert Hill

A small (5-10, 190) but strong corner who many scouts project as a slot corner. If the Giants are set with James Bradberry and DeAndre Baker as their two outside corners for the near-future, Hill would add competition for the third-corner spot. He needs some development and may not have the speed to really keep up with shifty slot receivers, but this late in the draft he's worth a shot.

Seventh round (218th overall) - Ohio State WR Ben Victor

An intriguing prospect, who could go a few rounds higher if someone falls in love with him. He wasn't very productive with the Buckeyes, but the 6-4, 198-pounder has 4.6 speed and the obvious size to be a big red-zone target. Could be a terrific sleeper if he slips this far.

Seventh round (238th overall) - Michigan G Michael Onwenu

He is big (6-3, 344) and strong, but not considered to be very athletic. There is also some concern about whether he'll be able to keep his weight down in the pros. But he's an ideal developmental prospect on the interior line. If the coaches can get him into shape, he has the upside of being a good backup and maybe even an eventual starter, if needed.

Seventh round (247th overall) - Louisiana-Lafayette RB Raymond Calais

He has the speed and athleticism to go higher, but at 5-8, 188 and coming from a small school, his stock is likely to drop - especially with the lack of in-person scouting right now. His immediate value is probably as a returner, but remember that Judge comes from the Patriots, who have a long history of rotating running backs in a variety of roles. Yes, the Giants will still ride Saquon Barkley, but the ex-Patriots coach probably can find a role for a slashing runner with 4.4 speed.

Seventh round (255th overall) - Michigan OT Jon Runyan

This is just too juicy to pass up with the "Mr. Irrelevant" pick. The 6-4, 306-pound Runyan certainly has a shot to make it in the NFL, but he's nowhere near the caliber of his Pro Bowl father. He needs to get bigger, stronger and improve his technique, so he'd certainly be a developmental prospect. But he'd be a good player to stash on the practice squad. And who knows? Maybe Michael Strahan can come in and work him over the way he used to do to his father during some of those epic, Giants-Eagles battles.

