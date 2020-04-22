Giants seven-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: The final picks are in

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

It's time. I've gone through the scenarios where the Giants trade down and what might happen if they take something other than a tackle in the first round. And I've spent the last three months talking to countless sources around the league to get any hint I can about which players the Giants like.



So here it is: My final 7-Round Mock Draft for the Giants, with my prediction of who they'll take with each of their 10 picks:





First round (4th overall) - Iowa T Tristan Wirfs

This has felt like the pick since SNY first reported that the Giants loved Wirfs back in mid-February, and nothing I've heard about them and this incredibly athletic, 6-5, 320-pounder has changed that over the ensuing two months. Until last week. That's when some momentum began to build for Alabama's Jedrick Wills. It made sense, too, since teams are jittery at the moment because of the lack of Pro Days and other in-person contact, and seemingly relying more than ever before on personal connections -- like the one new Giants head coach Joe Judge has with Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

But even with that, and even though some scouts think Wills might be more pro ready, it's hard to see the Giants passing up this athletic freak who rewrote the combine record book for offensive linemen. He'd step right in as their starter at right tackle, and maybe even left tackle if they decide to move Nate Solder.

Yes, linebacker Isaiah Simmons is a heck of a player and the Giants could use defensive help. But GM Dave Gettleman knows his greatest failing has been fixing the offensive line. All indications are he's going to be serious this time about restocking that disastrous position in this draft -- starting in the first round, then continuing on Day 2 and beyond.

Story continues

One caveat to this pick, though: As SNY has reported, the Giants' clear preference is to trade down. If they do, they'll likely still take a tackle, but which tackle will depend on how far they drop.

Second round (36th overall) - Michigan C Cesar Ruiz

Finally, this will be Gettleman's Hog Mollie draft. He gets the tackle in Round 1 and doubles up with the best center in the draft in Round 2. It's not clear if this 6-3, 307-pounder will still be around at 36. There are some who think he'll slip into the bottom of the first round. But maybe the Giants get lucky and a late run on tackles pushes him down.

He's big, strong and athletic enough to be an instant upgrade over what the Giants currently have at that position -- Spencer Pulley and an injured Jon Halapio. And if Gettleman can pull this off, his offensive line rebuilding project will be nearly complete.

If Ruiz is gone, keep an eye on Alabama safety Xavier McKinney. The last time the Giants took an Alabama safety high in the second round it worked out pretty well.

Third round (99th overall) - Clemson S K'Von Wallace

The Giants are seemingly set at one safety spot with Jabrill Peppers, but they have a big opening at the other spot. The 5-11, 206-pound Wallace is a tough, hard-hitting safety with more than enough speed (4.53) to keep up in coverage. He's known for being a dangerous blitzer too, which makes him an intriguing weapon for new Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He might be more of a box safety at first, but he's got the tools to develop into an all-around impact player.

Fourth round (110th overall) - Arizona State RB Eno Benjamin

Not exactly a need position with Saquon Barkley and Dion Lewis on board, but the Giants have nosed around more running backs than anyone expected in the run up to the draft. They met with the 5-9, 207-pounder at the Senior Bowl, where he had a strong week of practice and flashed his two-way skills. Some scouts see him as a dangerous third-down back. And if you don't think the Giants could use him, consider the array of running backs the Patriots have used over the years. It's a good bet Judge will want a little variety in the Giants' rushing attack.

Fifth round (150th overall) - Alabama DE/LB Anfernee Jennings

They're just not going to get the big-name edge rushers on the market -- like Jadeveon Clowney or Yannick Ngakoue. And they're not in good position to find one in the draft. They're too low for Chase Young in the first round and the best of the rest should be gone by the time they pick in the second. That will leave them to develop one on their own. That's where the 6-2, 256-pound Jennings comes in, courtesy of the Judge-Saban Alabama connection. He's not a classic edge rusher, but he's got the skills. He was also a captain at Alabama, which will surely move him up a few spots on the Giants' board.

Sixth round (183rd overall) - Texas Tech T Terence Steele

Yes, more Hog Mollies! Gettleman is going to get a few in this draft, because he knows he doesn't have a lot of young depth to develop. That's important, which is why you can expect him to grab some in the late rounds. And this far down, size matters, so he'll like this 6-6, 312-pounder. He was a four-year starter for the Red Raiders, playing both left and right tackle. He was also a team captain.

Seventh round (218th overall) - Southern Mississippi WR Quez Watkins

He's got dazzling 4.35 speed, but his skills haven't quite caught up -- yet. Only 6-foot, 185, he'll have to work on that, but he'll have time since the Giants are set at receiver for the time being. He can compete at kick and punt returner at the start, but he'll need to learn how to get open against NFL coverage to become more.

Seventh round (238th overall) - Michigan G Michael Onwenu

Yes, another one. The Giants were intrigued enough with the 6-3, 344-pounder at the East-West Shrine game that they brought him in for a virtual visit. And he's big. Really, really big. And powerful. A typical road-grader guard. He's a little slow and has some technique issues, and there are always weight concerns with a guy his size. But there's a lot -- a lot -- to work with here.

Seventh round (247th overall) - North Dakota State DE/LB Derrek Tuszka

A 6-4, 251-pound defensive end from a small school probably sounds more like an undrafted free agent, except that at the East-West Shrine game he dominated Alabama's 6-7, 324-pound tackle, Matt Womack -- granted, not the best tackle in the SEC, but still a tackle in the SEC. That was an eye-opener for scouts, including from the Giants (they had a virtual visit with him, too). One scout compared him to former Giants DE Dave Tollefson, for some obvious reasons and for his "high motor." Like Tollefson, he could carve out a role at the back end of a pass-rusher rotation.

Seventh round (255th overall) - Illinois State S Luther Kirk

What's the Mr. Irrelevant pick for if not for a sleeper prospect? Kirk was probably off the draftable radar until he was the East-West Shrine Game's Defensive MVP. He's got the versatility the Giants love, with the ability to play both safety spots and even slot corner. He's got good size (6-2, 198), which will help him against much better competition. He's probably looking at a year on the practice squad, but with some development, he could make it.