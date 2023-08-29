Giants set initial 53-man roster: Who made the cut?

The New York Giants made more than three dozen transactions over a 24-hour period in order to trim their roster down to the league-mandated 53. And while many additional transactions are certain to come over the next 48 hours, their initial 53-man roster has now been set.

“Long couple of days here, obviously made some cuts,” head coach Brian Daboll said.

Some of the transactions came as a surprise but overall, the final 53-man roster was as predicted.

Here’s a look at where the Giants currently stand.

Quarterback (2)

Running back (4)

Wide receiver (6)

Tight end (3)

Offensive line (9)

Defensive line (6)

Edge/Linebacker (8)

Note: Boogie Bashman does not appear on the 53-man roster but will be added on Wednesday.

Cornerback (6)

Safety (5)

Special teams (3)

