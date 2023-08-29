Giants set initial 53-man roster: Who made the cut?

Dan Benton
·1 min read
The New York Giants made more than three dozen transactions over a 24-hour period in order to trim their roster down to the league-mandated 53. And while many additional transactions are certain to come over the next 48 hours, their initial 53-man roster has now been set.

“Long couple of days here, obviously made some cuts,” head coach Brian Daboll said.

Some of the transactions came as a surprise but overall, the final 53-man roster was as predicted.

Here’s a look at where the Giants currently stand.

Quarterback (2)

  1. Daniel Jones

  2. Tyrod Taylor

Running back (4)

  1. Saquon Barkley

  2. Matt Breida

  3. Gary Brightwell

  4. Eric Gray (R)

Wide receiver (6)

  1. Isaiah Hodgins

  2. Parris Campbell

  3. Darius Slayton

  4. Jalin Hyatt (R)

  5. Sterling Shepard

  6. Wan’Dale Robinson

Tight end (3)

  1. Darren Waller

  2. Daniel Bellinger

  3. Lawrence Cager

Offensive line (9)

  1. Andrew Thomas

  2. Ben Bredeson

  3. John Michael Schmitz (R)

  4. Mark Glowinski

  5. Evan Neal

  6. Joshua Ezeudu

  7. Shane Lemieux

  8. Matt Peart

  9. Marcus McKethan

Defensive line (6)

  1. Leonard Williams

  2. Dexter Lawrence

  3. A’Shawn Robinson

  4. Jordon Riley (R)

  5. Rakeem Nunez-Roches

  6. D.J. Davidson

Edge/Linebacker (8)

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux

  2. Azeez Ojulari

  3. Jihad Ward

  4. Isaiah Simmons

  5. Bobby Okereke

  6. Micah McFadden

  7. Carter Coughlin

  8. Cam Brown

Note: Boogie Bashman does not appear on the 53-man roster but will be added on Wednesday.

Cornerback (6)

  1. Deonte Banks (R)

  2. Tre Hawkins (R)

  3. Adoree’ Jackson

  4. Darnay Holmes

  5. Cor’Dale Flott

  6. Nick McCloud

Safety (5)

  1. Xavier McKinney

  2. Jason Pinnock

  3. Dane Belton

  4. Bobby McCain

  5. Gervarrius Owens (R)

Special teams (3)

  1. Graham Gano

  2. Jamie Gillan

  3. Casey Kreiter

