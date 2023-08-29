Giants set initial 53-man roster: Who made the cut?
The New York Giants made more than three dozen transactions over a 24-hour period in order to trim their roster down to the league-mandated 53. And while many additional transactions are certain to come over the next 48 hours, their initial 53-man roster has now been set.
“Long couple of days here, obviously made some cuts,” head coach Brian Daboll said.
Some of the transactions came as a surprise but overall, the final 53-man roster was as predicted.
Here’s a look at where the Giants currently stand.
Quarterback (2)
Running back (4)
Wide receiver (6)
Jalin Hyatt (R)
Wan’Dale Robinson
Tight end (3)
Offensive line (9)
John Michael Schmitz (R)
Defensive line (6)
A’Shawn Robinson
Jordon Riley (R)
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Edge/Linebacker (8)
Note: Boogie Bashman does not appear on the 53-man roster but will be added on Wednesday.
Cornerback (6)
Deonte Banks (R)
Tre Hawkins (R)
Adoree’ Jackson
Cor’Dale Flott