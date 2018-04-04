Giants set to host quarterback prospects in coming days

The draft is drawing closer and the draft’s top quarterbacks are making the rounds with teams in the market for an addition at the position.

That includes the Giants, who hold the second overall pick and could be looking for Eli Manning‘s eventual successor under center. According to multiple reports, the team will be hosting Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen over the next week or so as they do their final research before the first round gets underway in Dallas.

The Giants have resisted notions that they are locked into taking a quarterback and the door could be open to a trade if they get a compelling offer from a team trying to leapfrog the Jets, who are in the third spot after making their own trade with the Colts.

Staying put to draft a player at a different position is also a possibility, of course, and Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that running back Saquon Barkley is set to visit the team on Sunday. Barkley could also be in play if the Giants drop down the board before the second pick is handed in on April 27.