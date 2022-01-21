Giants set to hire Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen to replace Dave Gettleman

The Giants appear set to name a new general manager and the organization could be set for an AFC East-style shift in philosophy after Joe Schoen beat out two other candidates.

Schoen’s journey isn’t your typical route to the NFL, as the 42-year-old landed his first job as a ticket office intern with the Panthers in 2000.

After holding various jobs around the NFL, including stops as a player personnel guy with the Dolphins before joining the Bills front office in 2017.

After learning on the job next to Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane, he’ll lead another Giants coaching change and his hiring could see former Dolphins coach Brian Flores return home to New York City as a head coach.

