Giants set to hire Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen to replace Dave Gettleman
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York GiantsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Welcome to Big Blue, Joe. We have hired Joe Schoen as our new GM
Details: https://t.co/ZzVE82QHNj pic.twitter.com/aKFgDCq4RS
— New York Giants (@Giants) January 21, 2022
The Giants appear set to name a new general manager and the organization could be set for an AFC East-style shift in philosophy after Joe Schoen beat out two other candidates.
Schoen’s journey isn’t your typical route to the NFL, as the 42-year-old landed his first job as a ticket office intern with the Panthers in 2000.
After holding various jobs around the NFL, including stops as a player personnel guy with the Dolphins before joining the Bills front office in 2017.
After learning on the job next to Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane, he’ll lead another Giants coaching change and his hiring could see former Dolphins coach Brian Flores return home to New York City as a head coach.
List
13 reasons why Eagles GM will look to trade a 2022 first-round pick for more draft assets in 2023
List
Eagles: 11 takeaways from Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni's end-of-season press conference
Related
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon appears to be the leading candidate for Texans' head coaching job
Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts on the lessons he learned during the 2021 season
Howie Roseman on Jalen Hurts earning the right to be Eagles starting QB in 2022
Giants fire head coach Joe Judge