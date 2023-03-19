Giants sent position coaches to Michigan Pro Day

Michigan held their Pro Day on Friday and the attendance at Ann Arbor was significant. Among those on the ground were representatives from the New York Giants.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that the Giants were among the teams who sent positional coaches to the workouts.

As has been reported elsewhere, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and their general manager Omar Kahn were in attendance. Position coaches from the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions were also on hand.

Several notable prospects took part in Friday’s drills including defensive tackle Mazi Smith, cornerback DJ Turner, offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi, edge rusher Mike Morris and tight end Luke Schoonmaker, among others.

The Giants could have their eyes on any number of these Michigan prospects, but no private meetings were reported (yet).

The 2023 NFL draft is now just over one month away. Barring any additional trades, the Giants will have 10 picks.

