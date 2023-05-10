Giants’ selection of RB Eric Gray named one of the draft’s best picks

Running back Eric Gray of Oklahoma, a fifth-round selection in this year’s NFL draft by the New York Giants, is being listed as one of The Athletic’s favorite selections. He was named to their “2023 All-Draft Pick Team.”

When everyone departed from the Senior Bowl, I told myself that this would be a draft in which a back like Gray would get pushed into Day 3. He probably should have had a third- to fourth-round grade, but I also wouldn’t have taken him much higher than the fourth given all the RB talent. In another year (and maybe even last year), he’s a third-round pick easy.” “The Giants, who still have the best three-down RB1 in the game (Saquon Barkley), added a terrific change-of-pace option in Gray. The Oklahoma product can catch, has wiggle and runs low to the ground.

Gray is a compact back at 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds and has all the attributes of becoming a successful back at the pro level.

“Gray is a guy we liked. He was at the Senior Bowl. Played at Oklahoma and transferred from Tennessee,” said Giants general manager Joe Schoen after the draft. “Super productive. Really good hands out of the backfield. Also has some elusiveness to him inside. Like what he brings. He also has done some returns in his past; he did some at Tennessee, comfortable catching punts at Senior Bowl. So again, he’ll come in and compete with our group.”

“He’s a very mature young player that’s had some production,” added head coach Brian Daboll. “Does have good hands. How that sorts out, that will be up to him.”

Gray will join a backfield that will feature Barkley (when his contract situation gets settled) and veterans Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell, both of whom have a leg up in Daboll’s offense.

Gray, like many of the other Giants’ draft picks, is a team-first player.

“I think football is football in my opinion. I think you go out there, you work hard, you do what it takes on and off the field, and you let your body take over when you get out there,” he said.

