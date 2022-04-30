Giants select WR Wan'Dale Robinson in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers in 2021

After trading back twice earlier in the second round, the Giants selected Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson with the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Listed at 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds, Robinson ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

After transferring from Nebraska to Kentucky in 2021, Robinson earned Second-Team All-SEC honors, setting a program record with 104 catches for 1,334 yards.

Robinson joins Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeax (No. 5) and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal (No. 7) among general manager Joe Schoen’s first draft class.

With wide receiver Kadarius Toney's future with the team currently up in the air, Robinson could prove to be an electric, movable piece in the Big Blue offense.

Ralph's Reaction

New GM Joe Schoen didn’t get to become “Trader Joe” in the first round like he may have hoped, but he got an early start in the second round, trading his first pick of the day twice. He first moved down two spots in a deal with the Jets, getting a fifth-round pick (146th overall) in return. And then he dropped another five spaces, getting a fourth-rounder (114th) back from the Atlanta Falcons.

What was it all for? A slot receiver. He took Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson, a 5-foot-8, 178-pounder who has 4.44-second 40-yard-dash speed and was very, very productive last year for the Wildcats (104 catches, 1,334 yards, 7 touchdowns).

Presumably he will fill the Cole Beasley role in Brian Daboll’s offense, which was very important to his scheme up in Buffalo. He also can be a kickoff and punt returner and a gadget guy out of the backfield. It’s an interesting pick because there seemed to be more highly-regarded receivers still on the board, and plenty that were bigger and even faster. But Daboll obviously thought this wideout was the best fit for what he wants to do.

