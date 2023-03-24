Giants select WR Quentin Johnston in first Charles Davis mock draft

In the first mock draft from NFL Network’s Charles Davis, the New York Giants added a final offensive piece to their arsenal in Quentin Johnston.

With QB Daniel Jones locked in long-term, it’s time to get him some help on the perimeter. Johnston is a big target who should fit well in the Giants’ physical offense. With Julian Love departing in free agency, a defensive back like Brian Branch might also make sense here.

The Giants have added much depth at the receiver position this offseason by signing Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder. The team also assured continuity in the department by re-signing Sterling Shepard, Isaiah Hodgins, and Darius Slayton.

However, this group has failed the Giants for several years running now and likely needs one more piece to put it over the top.

Davis predicts that New York will think Johnston will be that player. Johnston stands at 6-foot-4 and 193 pounds, and has a 40.5” vertical. He is a genuine red zone threat that was a nightmare for Big 12 defenses.

In three years at TCU, Johnston recorded 115 catches, 2,190 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns. In his final season, the big play threat recorded 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns as he helped lead his team to the College Football Playoffs.

Having re-signed Jones to a massive extension, Big Blue needs to invest in weapons for the young quarterback. Getting a tall and athletic receiver like Johnston would do exactly that and make this offense much more potent than in previous seasons.

