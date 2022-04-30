Giants select UNC G Joshua Ezeudu in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

GETTY IMAGE - DO NOT OVERUSE: Joshua Ezeudu (75) offensive lineman of North Carolina during the Duke's Mayo Bowl college football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks

The Giants selected North Carolina G Joshua Ezeudu with the No. 67 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

You really can't go wrong with more offensive linemen in this draft for New York, and GM Joe Schoen clearly believes that.

Ezeudu has played both tackle and guard for the Tar Heels, though evaluators believe he's fit for the interior line in the NFL. There's also this: He's actually bounced around the line in between plays. Depending on how UNC called each play, Ezeudu had the acumen to go wherever they needed each snap. That's extremely hard to do.

Ralph's Reaction

The Giants were pretty excited to get tackle Evan Neal in the first round, but they knew their efforts to rebuild the offensive line were far from over. This organization has done such a terrible job of developing young linemen over the past 5-10 years, they needed to restock their depth chart completely.

So they took Ezeudu, a 6-4, 308-pound guard, who has terrific strength and the kind of flexibility the Giants like, since he has played both guard and tackle and on both sides in college. He’s a good prospect who could use some time to improve his techniques, and he’ll get it as he spends at least a year behind veteran guards Mark Glowinski and probably Max Garcia.

All of the interior linemen the Giants signed this offseason were basically one-year stop-gap veterans. They needed players who could be their linemen of the future. Ezeudu has a strong chance to be one of the five.