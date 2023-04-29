Giants select Tre Hawkins III: 3 things to know

The New York Giants selected Old Dominion defensive back Tre Hawkins III with the 209th pick in the sixth round the 2023 NFL draft on Saturday in Kansas City.

Here are three things to know about the newest member of the Giants.

Hawkins had a pre-draft visit with the Giants

Hawkins visited the Giants earlier this month and obviously left an impression. He is the second player in the history of the Giants to come from Old Dominion. The Giants took linebacker Oshane Ximines, the other, in the third round of the 2019 draft.

Hawkins is the second player selected from Old Dominion taken in this draft. Offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri was selected with the first pick in Round 4 by the New Orleans Saints.

Tale of the tape

Hawkins is a long, rangy player who is considered a bit of a project. His main asset is his size/speed combination. However, his height is widely disputed — anywhere from 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3 have been listed.

The #Giants select Old Dominion DB Tre Hawkins III, who Big Blue had in for a Top-30 visit. He's 6'1, 188-pounds, 22 Y/O

40-yd: 4.40

10-yd: 1.52

VJ: 37.5

BJ: 10'9"

SS: 4.22

3C: 6.74 👀

BP: 17 reps Haven't watched much of him, but will shortly if I find film — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 29, 2023

What's the plan?

Hawkins has not really opened many eyes with his gameplay but is an interesting prospect nonetheless. He could be moved to safety at some point or be used in packages.

“Hawkins possesses next-level length and has shown solid ball skills over the past two years. He lacks Sunday speed, but he could be used in a zone system facing the action.” – Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire