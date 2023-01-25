Giants select Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt in latest Draft Wire mock

With the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire has the New York Giants selecting wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

The Tenessee stud had his breakout season in 2022, totaling 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns on 67 receptions. Hyatt was unguardable at times as he scored multiple times in five games and had five games with 100-plus yards. The best example of his high potential is when he recorded 207 yards and five touchdowns against number three-ranked Alabama.

Hyatt is exactly what Big Blue needs as they failed to generate much production from the wide receiver position. New York’s wide receivers only put up 1,960 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2022. To make matters worse, the Giants’ wide receivers had some serious consistency problems as they dropped a ball from Daniel Jones on every 15.8 attempts and all of them failed to top 800 yards on the season.

A lack of a number-one receiver has been an issue ever since Jones has been the franchise’s quarterback as New York has not had a receiver go for over 800 yards in that span. Hyatt has the ability to be that guy as he operated in that role in the SEC and failed to go under 55 yards once in conference play. If New York wants to build around Jones, they need to go out and get a receiver like Hyatt in the first round.

