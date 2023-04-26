Giants select surprising linebacker in latest Draft Wire mock

What would you do if you got to make all of the picks in the first round of this week’s NFL draft?

Jeff Risdon of Draft Wire did just that, “based on prospect rating, positional value, team needs in both the short- and long-term, and fit with the coaching staff and style of play.”

For the New York Giants at No. 25, Risdon mocks an unfamiliar name to the Giants — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

Adding in a consummate field general who can start right away and has enough athletic ability to positively impact both run and pass defense seems like a no-brainer for the Giants here. Campbell and Bobby Okereke could be nasty (in a good way) together.

Campbell, who is 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds, was the top-performing linebacker at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine and was the winner of the Butkus, Nagurski-Woodson, and Butkus Fitzgerald awards last year.

The Giants have not met with Campbell, who is projected to be a late first-round or early Day 2 selection. They have met with Johnny Buchanan of Delaware, Auburn’s Derick Hall, Florida’s Ventral Miller, Drew Sanders of Arkansas, and Clemson’s Trenton Simpson.

Of all of the above, Simpson is a first-round talent and the Giants sent a ‘contingent’ of coaches and scouts to his pro day, where he impressed.

