Giants select Quentin Johnston in latest Mel Kiper mock draft

The New York Giants will address depth at multiple positions this offseason and that includes, perhaps most obviously, wide receiver.

General manager Joe Schoen has made it clear they’ll look to upgrade that group over the coming months and explore several different options. It’s entirely possible they sign someone in free agency and then also add a receiver through the 2023 NFL draft.

That’s the route ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. expects the Giants to take, projecting TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston to them in his latest mock.

I expect both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley to return — one of them likely will get the franchise tag, while the other could get a long-term deal — in which case general manager Joe Schoen should add more help to this offense. The Giants don’t have a No. 1 or No. 2 wideout on their roster, and Wan’Dale Robinson, a second-round pick last year, is most effective out of the slot. Johnston is the big, fast and physical receiver they need. At 6-foot-4, he is tremendous after the catch, breaking tackles and running for long touchdowns. He understands how to use his frame to high-point the ball in the air. Jones has improved every season, but he has never had a player who can make contested catches like Johnston. Schoen should make this happen in April.

Although Johnston provides the size and height of the prototypical WR1, Schoen has been very transparent about what he and head coach Brian Daboll are looking for. They care more about a player’s ability to create separation than they do size.

Still, the Giants could use someone like Johnston to help Jones in both the red zone and end zone. That size and wingspan are something that has been missing and it would add an entirely new dimension to the team’s offense.

