Giants select QB Matt Corral in latest PFN mock draft

In the latest four-round mock draft from Pro Football Network, the New York Giants focus their attention on two very specific areas of need: offensive line and linebacker.

However, the Giants do make an interesting pick later on in the PFN mock draft. But we’ll get to that later.

At No. 5 overall, PFN has the Giants selecting NC State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu with Evan Neal already off the board.

Between the Jets and New York Giants, there wasn’t much to celebrate from a football perspective in the Big Apple this last year. The Giants will have a new head coach in place in April, and that could lead the franchise to move on from quarterback Daniel Jones. New coaches often want a clean slate on which to judge their tenure. However, it would be wiser to avoid this quarterback class and focus on strengthening the trenches to maximize the potential on the roster. That starts with the selection of Ikem Ekwonu with the fifth overall pick in this 2022 4-Round NFL Mock Draft. A violent, mauling offensive tackle who has experience on the interior, the NC State lineman instantly upgrades the Giants’ offensive front no matter where they line him up.

We’ve gone over Ekwonu at length, so there’s no reason to beat a dead horse further.

At No. 7 overall, PFN has the Giants selecting another player who is become a familiar mock to them of late: Michigan linebacker David Ojabo.

There was a serious consideration to doubling up on offensive line prospects with the Giants’ second selection in this 2022 4-Round NFL Mock Draft. However, the defensive need is almost as pressing as the problems along the offensive line. Games are won and lost in the trenches, after all. Michigan’s David Ojabo has become familiar with winning football games this season. Alongside teammate Hutchinson, Ojabo was a key component of the most successful season in recent Michigan Wolverines history. A fast, agile, pass rusher whose plethora of moves is impressive for a relatively inexperienced player, Ojabo will become a dynamic menace alongside Azeez Ojulari.

Again, we’ve offered our take on Ojabo recently. Plus, it’s the next couple of projected picks where things get really interesting for the Giants.

At No. 36 overall, the Giants land Alabama linebacker Christian Harris before nabbing Virginia Tech guard Lecitus Smith at No. 67 overall. Then, at No. 81 overall, PFN make the noisy pick for the Giants — Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

And finally, at No. 109 overall, PFN closes things out for the Giants with Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford.

There are some new names in this mock, which are always welcome. And with those — particularly Corral — will come controversy. So let us know how you’d feel about these picks in the comments section below.

