Giants select QB Kenny Pickett in latest CBS Sports mock draft

It’s early December and already the consensus over who the New York Giants will select in the 2022 NFL draft is changing drastically.

Early mock drafts had the Giants focusing heavily on the offensive line, using each of their two first-round picks on the position. However, in recent days there has been a noticeable shift.

Rather than working on the O-Line, experts and pundits now see the Giants addressing the quarterback and cornerbacks positions. And such was the case in the latest CBS Sports mock draft put out by Chris Trapasso.

With the sixth overall pick, Trapasso has the Giants selecting LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley would make the, at times, stingy Giants secondary even better. He has legitimate All-Pro skills on the boundary.

With the very next pick, Trapasso projects Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett to Big Blue.

Pickett’s a New Jersey kid with loads of collegiate experience. He’ll understand what it means to be the quarterback in New York City’s media market. He can ball too, thanks to deceptive improvisation, above-average arm talent, and good accuracy.

The Giants have no need for a cornerback in the first round, especially with so many other positions needing to be addressed. Meanwhile, there’s a legitimate concern that none of the incoming quarterbacks — Pickett included — are more talented than Daniel Jones.

Even if Pickett were a guaranteed talent, what good is it if there’s no one there to protect him? The Giants can only continue going through this cycle for so long before the realization hits that poor O-Line play is preventing quarterback growth and development.

Offensive tackle, guard/center and edge rusher are the only ways the Giants can afford to go come April. At least in Round 1. Anything outside of those positions and the wrong decisions are being made.

