Giants select QB Cameron Ward in Draft Wire’s latest 2023 mock

The 2022 NFL season hasn’t begun yet but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to look forward to the 2023 NFL draft.

Draft Wire recently came out with a two-round mock for the 2023 NFL draft, and here’s who they predict the New York Giants will target.

They have the Giants selecting ninth overall, meaning that 2022 will be another losing season.

Round 1, Pick 9: New York Giants | Washington State QB Cameron Ward The Giants declined the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones’ contract, so barring massive improvement from the former top-10 pick this season, the Giants will be looking for his replacement here. Ward looked like he was playing NCAA Football 14 on rookie mode at Incarnate Word, and if he can do anything similar in the Pac-12, he could easily end up warranting a top-10 pick.

Selecting a quarterback in 2023 means a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo never happened.

Most pundits are pretty certain that Jones will fail to prove he is a franchise quarterback this season. The selection of Ward in Round One would be a prudent move should that happen. On the other side of the coin, if Jones plays up to pedigree and reaches the next level, the Giants should fare better in 2022 and will not be selecting so high in the drat next year.

Round 2, Pick 41: New York Giants | Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones

As for the second round pick, taking a cornerback is customary in almost every draft for NFL teams, so grabbing one of the top players a that position would be in order especially for a team that has needs such as the Giants.

