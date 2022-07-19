Giants select QB Anthony Richardson in latest 2023 Draft Wire mock

For reasons beyond our understanding, 2023 NFL mock drafts continue to be published with remarkable frequency. And for the New York Giants, we’ve seen the same names (Will Levis, Kelee Ringo) being projected to them over and over again.

But that changed a bit this week with the newest 2023 mock from our friends over at Draft Wire. In it, they have the Giants selecting ninth overall and landing Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who recently changed his “AR-15” nickname.

The Giants declined the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones’ contract, so barring massive improvement from the former top-10 pick this season, the Giants will be looking for his replacement here. Richardson flashed sky-high potential at times last season, and if he stays healthy, a breakout campaign this year could launch him into this range.

The selection of Richardson comes with C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Cam Ward off the board. Levis lasted until the Indianapolis Colts nabbed him with pick No. 21 overall.

In Round 2, selecting at No. 41 overall, the Giants address their second biggest concern by landing Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III.

How would you feel about this scenario come next April, Giants fans? Positive, negative or indifferent? Sound off in the comments and let us know.