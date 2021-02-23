Giants select OT Penei Sewell in latest PFF mock draft

The latest two-round 2021 NFL mock draft by Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus contains some surprises such as a trade of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Denver Broncos.

There are some surprises for New York Giants fans in this mock as well, and they begin in Round 1.

11. NEW YORK GIANTS: T PENEI SEWELL, OREGON First things first, the chances of Sewell actually falling this far are slim. But this mock represents what I would do and not what the NFL would do, so a generational tackle falls right in the lap of New York here at Pick 11. Sewell recorded a 95.8 PFF grade in 2019, which still stands as the highest-graded season by a Power 5 tackle since 2014. At 6-foot-6, 325-pounds, it’s quite amazing watching Sewell move in space — the overall athleticism is off the charts. He earned a 95.7 grade as a run-blocker in 2019 and was also nearly perfect in pass protection, allowing just seven pressures on 491 snaps.

Yeah, this is a long-shot for Sewell to fall out of the Top 10. According Treash, the quarterback and wide receiver classes are so rich this year, a stud like Sewell drops down this far. But, stranger things have happened.

If this miracle does occur, Sewell will kick Andrew Thomas to right tackle — or even the bench. That is, if the Giants don’t pass on him, too.

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II and Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye were also on the board. You never know what is going through Dave Gettleman’s head but don’t fret… Sewell will be long gone by the time the Giants are on the clock.

Now, onto Round 2.

42. NEW YORK GIANTS: WR DYAMI BROWN, NORTH CAROLINA Brown was a sole vertical threat at UNC over the past two seasons. He racked up 1,087 yards on vertical targets in that span, edging out Alabama’s DeVonta Smith for the most in the FBS (was over 400 yards more than the third-best in the Power Five). While Brown’s route tree was incredibly limited with the Tar Heels, he easily showed he will have no issue with taking on a more diverse set in the NFL.

Brown is an offensive playmaker, no doubt, but is he the player that can help unlock this dormant offense? The Giants will have to let him play his game for that to happen. His speed and penchant for big plays won’t mean much if he’s asked to run five yard patterns. The Giants need to throw the ball deep in order to for Brown to pay off.

Last year, the Giants had just two completions over 50 yards and one was a 53-yard catch and run by tight end Evan Engram. The other was when rookie Austin Mack snuck down the sideline for a 50-yard gain. Neither went for a score.