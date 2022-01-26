Giants select OT Charles Cross in first Bucky Brooks mock draft

The New York Giants are expected to use one of their two first-round picks (and possibly both) in the 2022 NFL draft on an offensive lineman. Ideally, one of those will be an offensive tackle.

But what if Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu are both off the board when it’s the Giants’ turn to pick at No. 5 overall?

That’s a scenario we have not seen in many mock drafts to date, but a route Bucky Brooks took in his first mock for NFL Network. But even with Neal and Ekwonu off the board, Brooks stayed true to Big Blue’s needs and went with Mississippi State OT Charles Cross.

Rebuilding the Giants’ offensive line has to be a top priority for new general manager Joe Schoen. As a Day 1 starter, Cross could immediately help Big Blue re-establish a blue-collar mentality on offense.

There are some who genuinely believe Cross has the highest upside of any available offensive tackle. He would be a Day 1 starter and like Andrew Thomas before him, would grow over time.

Ironically, choosing between Neal, Ekwonu and Cross is very similar to the choice teams had to make in 2020 when it came to the aforementioned Thomas, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton and Tristan Wirfs.

Moving ahead to pick No. 7 overall, Brooks has the Giants going with a suddenly hot name: Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo.

The Giants have always been at their best when a dominant defensive front can take over the game. The ultra-twitchy pass rusher from Michigan would add significant juice.

The selection of Ojabo came with Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum still on the board. Brooks stuck to positional value on that pick and let Linderbaum slide all the way to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14 overall.

