Giants select OL Rashawn Slater in latest PFF mock draft

In the latest mock draft posted by Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus, the New York Giants land a player with the 11th overall pick that many fans agree should be their selection come the NFL draft the end of April: Rashawn Slater, offensive lineman, Northwestern

New York’s free-agent acquisitions have put pressure on Daniel Jones to take a step forward in his third NFL season, but the offensive line remains the biggest barrier to Jones making that leap. Slater is more than capable of beginning his NFL career at guard on a team that boasts Will Hernandez (58.1 PFF grade in 2020), Shane Lemieux (32.2) and the recently signed Zach Fulton (63.0) as its current top options at the position. Slater’s athleticism and clean technique give him a real chance of having success outside at tackle despite being undersized for the position, as well.

The addition of Slater at either tackle or guard would boost the level of the whole line up a notch. And they may not be done there. The Giants could end up selecting several linemen — including a center — in this year’s draft.

Andrew Thomas is expected to start at left tackle but how the rest of the line will look is unclear. Hernandez will likely return at one of the guard spots and if Slater is brought in he could be the other guard or even the right tackle.

Nate Solder is still very much in the mix are second-year players Shane Lemieux and Matt Peart. The Giants also brought in veteran Jonotthan Harrison to challenge Nick Gates at center but that would not prevent them from taking a center such as Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey or Landon Dickinson of Alabama in the second round of the draft.