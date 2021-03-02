Giants select Micah Parsons in latest CBS Sports mock draft

Dan Benton
·2 min read
While most mock drafts have seen the New York Giants stick with two or three of the same players for much of the offseason, CBS Sports has routinely changed their pick at No. 11.

In each of the last four CBS Sports mock drafts, the Giants have selected someone different.

First, it was USC offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, then it was Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and in mid-February it was Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau.

Most recently, CBS Sports has the Giants going with Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in Round 1.

The Giants have needs along the offensive line, but the defense could use some upgrades too. Micah Parsons opted out of the 2020 season but he’s the No. 1 LB in this class.

In this scenario, the Giants take Parsons with Smith, Vera-Tucker, Rousseau, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye all still on the board.

Talk about a golden scenario for general manager Dave Gettleman. Endless options and almost no wrong choice.

Still, would the Giants forego their need for offensive playmakers to add yet another defender? Parsons certainly has the potential to be a game-changer at the NFL level and was dominant prior to his 2020 opt-out, but it’s all about need meeting value.

Recent speculation has Parsons potentially falling to the bottom of Round 1 (we admittedly don’t see that happening), which would provide the Giants a potential opportunity to trade back up and snag him similar to what they did with cornerback DeAndre Baker in 2019. That is, if Parsons is high on their draft board.

Capable of playing both inside and outside linebacker, Parsons would provide defensive coordinator Patrick Graham plenty of versatility, He’s also a guy who can rush the passer, giving New York that one true edge threat they currently lack.

