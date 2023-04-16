Giants select DE Will McDonald IV in PFF’s market-implied mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is now just two weeks away and that means mock drafts are being released at a rapid pace. It also means variations are being added to reduce redundancy, which was the path taken by Pro Football Focus earlier this week.

PFF released its “market implied” mock draft which is “based on (their) interpretation of the current betting markets, with betting lines courtesy of (their) friends at DraftKings and other places.”

In it, the New York Giants stay put at No. 25 and select Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV.

The deepest position in the draft allows the Giants to draft the best player currently on the board. Defensive line is unlikely, based on the odds, but the Giants may not have their pick of wide receivers if they hold at 25.

Some may scoff at this pick given the Giants’ needs at wide receiver, cornerback and center, but it may not be so far-fetched. Depending on how the first 24 picks play out, the Giants could hone in on an edge rusher or defensive lineman.

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein gives McDonald a pro comparison of Randy Gregory and believes he’s specifically tuned to play in a 3-4 system.

McDonald is an explosive, pliable edge talent whose active hands and eager feet make it hard for tackles to get a firm grip on him. His burst and lower-body flexion give him an advantage at the top of the rush, while his spin moves and feel for pocket depth round out his attack. He has good strength for his size and plays with admirable contact balance against bigger players, but setting firm edges and holding his ground against a downhill running attack could be an issue. Overall, McDonald’s hard-nosed demeanor and pass-rush talent are winning play traits that will help him become a successful 3-4 outside linebacker and sack artist.

However likely or unlikely the selection of McDonald is, at least he’s a relatively new name and provides Giants Nation something different to talk about.

