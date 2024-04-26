Giants select LSU WR Malik Nabers with No. 6 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Giants have selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

LSU has produced some of the best receivers in recent draft memory, such as Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, and Nabers appears to be the next former Tiger destined for greatness.

At 6-foot, 200 pounds, Nabers has the speed and athleticism to be an instant game-changer at the NFL level. A first-team All-American in 2023, Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. Playing in 189 career games with the Tigers, Nabers’ 3,003 receiving yards are the most in team history -- more than Jefferson, Chase, Odell Beckham Jr., and a long list of other talented receivers to come through the program.

Depending on who you ask, Nabers may be the most talented receiver in a draft class that includes Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze. And now, the Youngsville, La. native is taking his incredible talent to the Big Apple.

Nabers instantly gives the Giants a true No. 1 receiver, something they haven't had since Beckham's days with Big Blue. With Daniel Jones returning from injury, Nabers will give the quarterback a dynamic option he has not yet had as a pro.

The Giants wide receiver group features some speedier, quicker receivers like Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt, but Nabers should jump to the top of the depth chart right away, as he provides a level of explosiveness that the Giants have been missing.