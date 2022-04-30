Giants select LSU CB Cordale Flott in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

Cordale Flott posing with hands up near neck in LSU uniform

The Giants selected LSU CB Cordale Flott with the No. 81 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Flott, standing at 6-foot, 175 pounds, comes from an LSU program that is good at breeding solid defensive backs. His size might be an issue as to whether or not he's playing on the outside. GM Joe Schoen said ideally he'd be a nickel corner, but time will tell.

Flott's best year came in 2021, where he earned a PFF coverage grade of 84.8.

His immediate competition could be Darnay Holmes and Aaron Robinson in the slot.

Ralph's Reaction

At some point in this draft, the Giants were going to have to draft a cornerback. Everybody knew it. They are very likely going to have to trade or cut veteran James Bradberry at some point, so it’s a position of obvious need.

They waited a little longer than expected, though, but they like what they found in LSU’s 6-foot, 175-pound Flott, whom they took with their second pick of the third round.

Flott has good speed and coverage skills. The only knock on him, really, is his size. He’s tall enough, but most scouts seem to think he needs to put on a little weight to be effective in the NFL.

He is versatile, though. He has played outside corner, nickel back and safety for the Tigers. It sounds like the Giants plan to play him as a nickel at the start, though he could end up being more than that.